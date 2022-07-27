AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended for rest of the week

Clean chit to AAP MP Sanjay Singh, two others in hate speech case

New Delhi, July 27: AAP MP Sanjay Singh was suspended from the House for the rest of the week. He is the 24th parliamentarian to be suspended.

"Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for the remaining part of the current week for shouting slogans, tearing papers, and throwing them toward the Chair yesterday," said Harivansh Narayan Singh, Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha.

On Tuesday, nineteen opposition MPs, including seven from the TMC and six from the DMK, were suspended on Tuesday from attending the sitting of the Rajya Sabha for the entire week for disrupting the House proceedings.

The opposition MPs, who have been stalling the proceedings since the start of the monsoon session on July 18 over price rise and the levy of the GST on daily essentials, were suspended as they did not heed to Deputy Chairman Harvansh's repeated pleas to leave the Well of the House and go back to their seats.

While seven of the suspended MPs belonged to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), six were from the DMK, three from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), two from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and one from the Communist Party of India (CPI).

Parliament roundup: 19 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for a week and more

Sushmita Dev, Mausam Noor, Shanta Chhetri, Dola Sen, Santanu Sen, Abir Ranjan Biswas and Nadiumal Haque of the TMC were suspended.

DMK's M Mohamed Abdulla, Kanimozhi NVN Somu, M Shanmugam, S Kalyanasundaram, R Girirajan and N R Elango were also suspended.

B Lingaiah Yadav, Ravichandra Vaddiraju and Damodar Rao Divakonda (TRS), V Sivadasan and A A Rahim (CPI-M) and Sandosh Kumar (CPI) were the other MPs who were suspended.

Harivansh said the MPs were suspended for showing "utter disregard" to the House and the authority of the Chair.

The Chair asked the suspended members to leave the House, but they kept protesting in the Well, leading to two adjournments.