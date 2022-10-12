'Aaj pehli baar laga…': Akhilesh Yadav's emotional tweet after father's cremation

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, Oct 12: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav penned down an emotional tweet a day after the cremation of his father Mulayam Singh on Tuesday in his native village of Saifai.

Yadav shared two photographs from the site where his father was cremated and wrote, "Aaj pehli baar laga...bin suraj ke uga savera (Felt as if the morning arrived without the sun)," in Hindi.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav was cremated with full state honours on Tuesday in his native village of Saifai. Mulayam Singh Yadav, a three-time CM and former defence minister, died at a Gurugram hospital on Monday after a short bout of illness. He was 82. He is survived by two sons, Akhilesh and Prateek.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar were among the leaders who paid their last respects to Mulayam at the Saifai Mela Ground here.

His body was brought to Saifai on Monday evening. A large number of people and dignitaries turned up for his funeral in Saifai on Tuesday.

Being elected 10 times as MLA and 7 times as Lok Sabha MP, Mulayam Singh Yadav began his career in 1967. In 1967, the former UP CM was elected MLA at the age of 28. He founded the Samajwadi Party on October 4, 1992, and soon turned it into a regional party based in Uttar Pradesh. His son Akhilesh Yadav took over the partys reins later and is now its president.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 14:45 [IST]