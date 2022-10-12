YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    'Aaj pehli baar laga…': Akhilesh Yadav's emotional tweet after father's cremation

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Oct 12: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav penned down an emotional tweet a day after the cremation of his father Mulayam Singh on Tuesday in his native village of Saifai.

    Aaj pehli baar laga…: Akhilesh Yadavs emotional tweet after fathers cremation
    Akhilesh Yadav's emotional tweet after father's cremation

    Yadav shared two photographs from the site where his father was cremated and wrote, "Aaj pehli baar laga...bin suraj ke uga savera (Felt as if the morning arrived without the sun)," in Hindi.

    Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav was cremated with full state honours on Tuesday in his native village of Saifai. Mulayam Singh Yadav, a three-time CM and former defence minister, died at a Gurugram hospital on Monday after a short bout of illness. He was 82. He is survived by two sons, Akhilesh and Prateek.

    Mulayam Singh Yadav funeral: SP patriarch cremated in Uttar Pradesh's SaifaiMulayam Singh Yadav funeral: SP patriarch cremated in Uttar Pradesh's Saifai

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar were among the leaders who paid their last respects to Mulayam at the Saifai Mela Ground here.

    His body was brought to Saifai on Monday evening. A large number of people and dignitaries turned up for his funeral in Saifai on Tuesday.

    Akhilesh Yadav
    Know all about
    Akhilesh Yadav

    Being elected 10 times as MLA and 7 times as Lok Sabha MP, Mulayam Singh Yadav began his career in 1967. In 1967, the former UP CM was elected MLA at the age of 28. He founded the Samajwadi Party on October 4, 1992, and soon turned it into a regional party based in Uttar Pradesh. His son Akhilesh Yadav took over the partys reins later and is now its president.

    Comments

    More MULAYAM SINGH YADAV News  

    Read more about:

    mulayam singh yadav akhilesh yadav

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 14:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 12, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X