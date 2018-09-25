  • search

A special family moment when daughter flew air-hostess mother on her final day at work

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sept 25: This is not a latest story but yet a feel-good story is ageless and we thought to share it. It is about an Air India pilot who flew her air hostess mother on her final day at work. The moment was a special one for this family as well as for the Indian airliner for the human emotions attached to it.

    A special family moment when daughter flew air-hostess mother on her final day at work

    Air India pilot Ashrrita posted a photo on Twitter of her mother and the crew members of an Air India flight with the caption: "So happy and honoured to be able to pilot the one flight that mattered. It was my mom's dream to have me pilot her last flight as an Air Hostess with @airindiain :) As she retires after her glorious 38 years of service, I will be carrying on with her legacy #grateful #proud"

    The tweet was posted on July 31 and it received 15k likes and was retweeted 2.7k times.

    Also Read | Son gifts father something he always dreamed of owning, on his birthday

    The proud daughter also posted a video of her mother walking down the aisle with the passengers applauding her. She was visibly emotional as she reached the other end with her colleagues embracing her.

    Ashrrita's tweet was received overwhelmingly by the Twitterati and appreciation poured in for both with one saying: "Strong women raise strong women."

    Here are some reactions that the video received:

    Even Air India chipped in with a tweet wishing both the mother and daughter best:

    Read more about:

    air india human interest video pilot air hostess social media

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 25, 2018, 9:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 25, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue