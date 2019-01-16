A new but original nephew of Mayawati emerges in the Uttar Pradesh politics

New Delhi, Jan 16: It seems that former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati has started providing basic political lessons to her nephew Akash (son of her brother Anand). Akash could be seen accompanying her at places these days.

Though the former chief minister has always been against the very principle of dynastic politics and has been opposing it on different forums in the country but things seem changing with the passage of time. She has always been very fond of her younger brother Anand. He was given the position of vice president of the party but it was said that he won't become MP, MLA or minister.

Though, Anand is not on any position of the party at the moment but his son is very active with the BSP chief whether it was the occasion of alliance with Samajwadi Party after two and a half decades or meeting of Mayawati with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on her birthday or Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejeshwi Yadav meeting her, Akash accompanied her Buwa (aunt) on every occasion.

With the increasing activity of Akash, he is being looked upon as the political successor by the political observers. It is being said that Mayawati is trying to establish Akash as the youth leader of the party. He will be given some important responsibility in the days to come. Akash was for the first time seen along with her when she visited Saharanpur during riots.

Akash was also present in the rally organised in Meerut. She has also introduced him with all the office bearer of the party during Lucknow and Delhi meetings. She told people about Akash as her nephew who has returned from London after completing his MBA. However, he will work without taking any post in the party.

Sources said that the intention of Mayawati in bringing Akash to the fore is to woo Dalit youths to the party fold. She actually wants to scuttle the emergence of new Dalit icons like Chandrashekahr Azad.