‘A government for people won't promote capitalism': Varun Gandhi's dig at Modi govt

New Delhi, Feb 22: BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Tuesday launched fresh attack on centre over "privatisation of banks and railways", saying that it will lead to huge job losses.

Just the privatisation of banks and railways will leave 5 lakh people jobless. With every job that's lost, the hope for lakhs of families diminishes. A government that works for people's welfare cannot encourage inequality by promoting capitalism," the MP from Uttar Pradesh's Pilbhit tweeted.

Opposition leaders including Congress's Rahul Gandhi have been vocal over the first move to invite private players in the railways sector in 2020.

The government has maintained that railways infrastructure will never be privatised but it plans to monetise its assets to generate resources to boost growth.

Last year, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal also said that passenger train operations taken up through Public Private Partnership (PPP) is targeted to bring a total investment of about Rs 30,000 crore.

The Pilibhit MP, earlier last week had slammed the Centre over the bank frauds and said that a 'strong government' is expected to take 'strong action' on the "super corrupt" system.

The BJP last month excluded him and his mother and party's MP Maneka Gandhi from the list of star campaigners for the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 14:11 [IST]