9 dead, 4 injured in Hyderabad old city wall collapse as rains wreak havoc

Hyderabad, Oct 14: As many as nine persons, including three children were killed and four others were severely injured after a compound wall of an adjacent plot collapsed on about 10 houses in the old city of Hyderabad on late Tuesday, where torrential rains wreaked havoc till Wednesday morning.

Taking to Twitter, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi at around 12.30 am on Wednesday said, "I was at a spot inspection in Mohammedia Hills, Bandlaguda where a private boundary wall fell, resulting in death of nine people and injuring two."

According to assistant commissioner of police, Falaknuma, MA Majeed, the incident happened at around 11 pm, when huge granite blocks of a compound wall and a few boulders fell on around 10 houses.

"Two houses were badly damaged and nine persons died on the spot. They include five victims in one family and four others from different families. Four persons sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at Owaisi hospital," he said.

With the assistance of the local police and residents, the GHMC disaster management wing personnel pulled out the bodies from the debris. Teams of national disaster response force (NDRF) were also pressed into service to help the GHMC teams to check for any survivors.

Hyderabad received unprecedented rains in the last 24 hours. The intensity of rains increased after 6 pm and the pounding continued through the night.

According to a bulletin from the state disaster management authority, Singapore township area on the outskirts of the city received the maximum of 30.6 cm of rain in a span of 12 hours till 10 pm. The South Hasthinapuram area received 28.3 cm of rain till 1 am. The other areas of the city reported rainfall ranging from 11.5 cm to 20.5 cm.

Several low-lying areas in Begum Bazar, Khairatabad, Begumpet, Tolichowki, Shaikpet, Mehdipatnam, Cherlapally, Mallapur, Moula Ali were completely submerged. Storm water entered several residential apartments in Somajiguda, Errum Manzil, Khairatabad and Vijayanagar Colony.

With rain water entering Mir Alam Mandi in the old city, GHMC workers were deployed immediately to clear the stagnated water from the market.