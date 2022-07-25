New GST rates from today: Check what is costlier and what becomes cheaper

8 dead, nearly 20 injured in bus collision on UP's Purvanchal Expressway

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, July 25: Eight passengers died on the spot and nearly 20 people sustained injuries after a speeding double-decker bus collided with a parked double-decker bus on the Purvanchal Expressway in Barabanki on Monday, police said.

"In Purvanchal expressway accident, eight dead while 16 are injured. Severely injured sent to the trauma centre, those with minor injuries treated at CHC. Post mortem being of those who died ongoing. Further investigation underway," ANI quoted Anurag Vats, SP Barabanki, UP, in a tweet.

The injured persons were admitted to CHC Haidergarh, with those who sustained serious injuries being referred to the trauma centre in Lucknow, police told the news agency.

MP bus accident: 13 dead, 15 rescued; PM Modi condoles

The police and rescue team including ASP Manoj Pandey are present on the spot, and relief and rescue work continues. The accident happened near Narendrapur Madraha village in the Loniktra police station area. The double-decker buses were going to Delhi from Sitamarhi and Supaul in Bihar.

#WATCH | Accident at Purvanchal expressway near Barabanki in UP leaves 6 persons dead & 18 injured after a speeding double-decker bus collided with a stationary one. 3, reported to be critical, referred to trauma centre in Lucknow. Buses were en route from Bihar to Delhi pic.twitter.com/RUELIchJh9 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 25, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident. He has also given instructions to concerned officials for speedy relief and rescue operations and proper treatment of the injured.

2 of family killed, 9 injured in UP road accident

"The loss of life in a road accident on Purvanchal Expressway is very sad. Instructions have been given to the concerned officials for speedy relief and rescue operations and proper treatment of the injured. May Lord Shri Ram grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured," he said on Twitter.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, July 25, 2022, 10:54 [IST]