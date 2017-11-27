7th Pay Commission: After pay hike hopes crushed, CG employees hope for Modi magic

After their hopes of a minimum pay hike was completely crushed, the Central Government employees will now hope for some Modi magic. It is almost confirmed that the 7th Pay Commission recommended hike is final and the government has no intention of hike the basic minimum pay.

CG employees had hoped that their pay would be hiked from Rs 18,000 to Rs 21,000. However the government has said that pay hike and fitment factor is not an anomaly and will not be taken up by the National Anomaly Committee.

CG employees hope for Modi magic The CG employees who have been left completely helpless, frustrated and hopeless have said that they do not trust Finance Minister Arun Jaitley anymore. He had assured that the matter of pay hike would be looked into, but did nothing. Now a delegation would meet with Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India. PMO sources say that the PM would meet them after completing his hectic schedule. The PM could be favour of a hike, but that would be known once the meeting is over. Nothing to wait for The government had earlier raised the hopes of the CG employees stating that the minimum pay would be hiked. However there appears to be a complete change in stand now and the same is not even under consideration as of now. Not under NAC purview The DoE which had written a letter said that minimum pay and fitment factor does not fall under the purview of the NAC. The NAC was formed in September 2016 to look into the pay irregularities. 7th Pay Commission the worst CG employees may feel that the promise made by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has been broken. He had assured to look into the matter of pay hike through the appointment of a high level committee. Jaitley had said that he would consider the demands after holding discussions with all stake holders. CG employees have been demanding that the pay be raised from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000. However it was said earlier that the pay would be hiked to Rs 21,000. However this too is unlikely to happen as the Cabinet is unlikely to clear it, even if there is a proposal to do so. The government is also unlikely to set up the high level committee to examine the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. During the deliberations, the government appears to have outright rejected any demand to set up the committee to look into the basic minimum pay.

OneIndia News