75th Independence Day: How world leaders greeted Indians

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 15: A host of key world leaders on Sunday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian citizens on the country's Independence Day with Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledging success achieved by India in economic, social and other spheres over the years.

Russia's Vladimir Putin

Putin in his congratulatory message wrote, The success achieved by #India in economic, social, other spheres is widely acknowledged. India rightfully enjoys high prestige in the global arena, plays important role in solving topical issues of the international agenda."

"We appreciate Russia-India relations of privileged strategic partnership. I'm convinced, further enhancement of the whole range of constructive ties entirely meets interests of our peoples and goes within course of strengthening stability and security on regional and global level," he added.

US President Joe Biden

Greeting Indians on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, US President Joe Biden has said that the foundational commitment to respecting the will of the people through democracy continues to inspire the world and is the basis of the special bond between India and the United States.

"On this day, August 15, 1947, India achieved its long journey toward independence, guided by Mahatma Gandhi's message of truth and non-violence," Biden said in his message to India on the occasion of the country's 75th Independence Day.

"Today, that foundational commitment to respecting the will of the people through democracy continues to inspire the world and is the basis of the special bond between our two nations. Over the decades, the ties between our people, including a vibrant community of more than four million Indian-Americans, have sustained and strengthened our partnership," Biden added.

He said in the past one year, the two nations have come together in new ways as we tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, including working in partnership with Japan and Australia-through the Quad-to expand global manufacturing of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines and to strengthen the "last-mile" coordination to reach people throughout the Indo-Pacific.

"In this moment of great challenges and opportunities, the partnership between India and the United States is more important than ever. Together, we must show the world that our two great and diverse democracies can deliver for people everywhere. And as we do, the friendship between our nations will continue to flourish and grow," Biden said.

"I wish all those celebrating today, in India, in the United States, and throughout the world, a safe and happy Indian Independence Day," he said in his message. Extending warm wishes to the people of India on their 75th Independence Day, Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said that the bonds between the United States and India began over seven decades ago and have transformed into a growing partnership.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, August 15, 2021, 16:02 [IST]