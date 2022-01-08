YouTube
    690 constituencies in 5 states to vote in 7 phases

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 08: A total of 690 constituencies in five states will go to elections next month. Elections will begin on February 10 and go on till March 7, the Election Commission of India said.

    The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

    Of the 690 constituencies, the maximum are in UP (403). Punjab has 117, Uttarakhand, 70, Manipur, 50 and Goa 40.

    The EC said that UP will vote in seven phases that is on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 March 3 and 7. Counting of votes will take place on March 10, the EC further added.

    Uttarakhand and Goa will cote on February 14, while Manipur will go to polls on February 27 and March 3.

    Goa and Uttarakhand will vote in one phase on February 14, Chief Election Commissioner, Sushil Chandra said. Manipur will vote on February 27 and March 3, the EC also announced.

    Assembly Elections 2022: Schedule

    First phase: UP (Feb 10)
    Second phase: Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa (Feb 14)
    Third phase: UP: (Feb 20)
    Fourth phase: UP (Feb 23)
    Fifth phase: Manipur, UP (Feb 27)
    Sixth phase: Manipur, UP (March 3)
    Seventh phase: UP (March 7)
    Counting of votes: March 10

    Read more about:

    Assembly elections 2022 up election 2022 uttarakhand election 2022 punjab election 2022 manipur election 2022

    Story first published: Saturday, January 8, 2022, 17:17 [IST]
