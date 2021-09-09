YouTube
    61 in Kerala test negative for Nipah

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 09: Test results of 61 people who had come in close contact with the 12-year-old child who succumbed to Nipah have been negative, till now, for the virus infection, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Thursday, according to a PTI report.

    In a press release, the minister said samples of 15 more persons in the contact list came back negative, taking the total number of people who are in the clear to 61. She also said more samples would be tested during the day and that at present 64 persons were under observation at the Kozhikode Medical College and their health was stable. As of Wednesday evening the total number of people who tested negative was 46.

    (PTI)

    nipah virus kerala

    Story first published: Thursday, September 9, 2021, 15:15 [IST]
    X