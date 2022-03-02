YouTube
  • search
Trending Russia-Ukraine war Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Covid-19 Vaccine
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    6,000 Indians brought back to country from Ukraine so far

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 02: Nearly 20,000 Indians who were stranded in war-torn Ukraine, 6,000 have been brought back to the country so far and the Centre is making all efforts for the safe return of the remaining ones, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Wednesday.

    Representational Image

    "There were around 20,000 students/citizens who were stranded in Ukraine. Of them, 4,000 were brought back to India before February 24. Additional 2,000 students were brought back to India till Tuesday and efforts are on to evacuate the remaining Indians stuck there," he said.

    Since the number of stranded persons is big, defence aircraft are being used to bring them back to India, Muraleedharan said.

    With the help of Ukraine's neighbouring countries Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia, the students are being evacuated to India, he said.

    The Union government has initiated 'Operation Ganga' to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine.

    When asked about Shiv Sena's allegation that the name Operation Ganga is being used keeping the Uttar Pradesh elections is mind, he said, "It is not a political issue. It is national issue. It is pertaining to the safety of Indian citizens. There should not be any objection to the name." In Pune, the minister met the parents of some children, who are stuck in Ukraine.

    More RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR News  

    Read more about:

    russia ukraine war

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 13:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 2, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X