India's first bad bank or NARCL is here to tackle NPA, free up lenders: Details here

5 reasons to apply for an online personal loan this festive season

News

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

With the festive season already upon us, you are bound to have a long list of wishes that you want to fulfil. For many, these months are packed with big occasions such as celebrations with loved ones, travel, perhaps a wedding in the family, or even your home's renovation.

While the general tendency is to dip into your savings to meet these expenses, a personal loan may be a better solution. In fact, a recent study found that over 77% of Indians trust a personal loan to manage their short-term goals. Personal loans are easy to apply for, relatively simple in their processing, and you can get the funds you need instantly.

Choose a collateral-free low interest rate personal loan from lenders such as Bajaj Finserv that offers you a range of attractive features:

Get a high loan amount without collateral to fulfil your wishes

Unlike secured loans such as a loan against property, you don't have to pledge any asset as security when you apply for the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan. It offers you a loan amount of up to Rs. 25 lakh, so you can make big-ticket purchases with ease. No matter what's on your wish list, be it an international holiday, giving your home a stylish revamp, or buying high-end electronics and appliances, you can do it all. However, keep in mind that the amount you get will be based on your eligibility, including your finances and CIBIL score.

Pay affordable EMIs thanks to competitive interest rates

This festive season, you can enjoy the freedom to celebrate lavishly. One of the primary features of a personal loan from Bajaj Finserv is that it offers substantial funds at competitive interest rates. Use the personal loan EMI calculator to plan repayment ahead of time. Using it will help you calculate the tenor and loan amount that results in a monthly instalment that doesn't stress your wallet.

Avail of an instant personal loan online with minimal documentation

There is no need to stand in long queues or complete lengthy paperwork. Bajaj Finserv offers a personal loan online with only a few documents and simple eligibility criteria. With the instant personal loan online facility, you can get approval within 5 minutes and money in your account in just 24 hours from approval!

Meet other financial commitments with a flexible repayment tenor

With a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan, you get a flexible repayment duration of up to 60 months. This ensures that your EMIs are never a burden. Another benefit is that you get complete transparency, so no undisclosed charges will come up unannounced. All these features are why customers call it one of the best personal loans in the market. Read the loan terms and check the website for all the applicable fees and charges to stay informed.

Benefit from the Flexi facility and pre-approved offers

The months following festive seasons and celebrations are often stressful as they involve tax and investment planning and expenses related to the new year. To make your life simpler, you can opt for the unique Flexi feature of this personal loan. It helps you reduce your EMIs by up to 45%* when you opt to pay only the interest component as your monthly instalments during the first few months. This way, you can manage cash flow with ease.

Bajaj Finserv also offers a pre-approved loan online to existing customers to further speed up application and approval. Use your pre-approved loan offer to get funds in an instant.

Use the personal loan eligibility calculator and the personal loan interest calculator on the Bajaj Finserv website to estimate your loan eligibility and repayment. Bajaj Finserv's personal loan app also enables you to check and make payments with ease.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, October 7, 2021, 12:36 [IST]