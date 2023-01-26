Many 'Pathaans' come and go...: Assam CM gives more details on his conversation with Shah Rukh Khan

5 Biggest Bollywood Openers Before 'Pathaan' Release

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' has been released and got a good opening at India box office.

Mumbai, Jan 26: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's much-hyped film 'Pathaan', which was released on Wednesday, has reportedly got a flying start at the India box office.

The early estimation coming from trade claim that the movie has minted over Rs 50 crore on the first day all though the makers have not officially revealed the collection, yet. However, let's take a look at the five biggest openers before the release of Shah Rukh Khan's flick.

'KGF: Chapter 2'

Yash's magnum opus 'KGF: Chapter 2' was released to massive hype on April 14 last year. The movie was released in over 5,000 screens and it minted Rs 53.95 crore on the first day. This is considered a phenomenal opening for a film which did not have an A-list Bollywood actor.

'War'

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor's 'War' is in the second position in the list of biggest opener of all-time in India. Released in 2019, it had raked in Rs 53.35 on the first day in the country. The movie made Rs 317.91 crore in its lifetime.

'Thugs Of Hindostan'

Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif's 'Thugs Of Hindostan' was released in 2018. The movie earned Rs 52.25 on the first day. However, the film turned out to be a dud at the box office as it could earn only Rs 151.19 crore in its lifetime.

'Happy New Year'

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's 'Happy New Year', which was released in 2014, is in the fourth place by earning Rs 44.97 on the first day. The movie did well at the India box office as it collected Rs 203 crore.

'Bharat'

Salman Khan's 'Bharat' was released in 2019 and earned Rs 42.30 on the opening day. It made a lifetime collection of Rs 211.07 crore in India.