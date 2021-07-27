490 in 2010 and 2 in 2021: Abductions for levy by naxals sees big drop

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 27: There has been a steady decrease in the total incidents of kidnapping for ransom by the Left Wing Extremists in the past three years. The year so far has reported only 2 cases as opposed to the six last year.

In 2018 a total of nine abductions were reported. Jharkhand reported 6, while Odisha and Chhattisgarh reported 2 and 1 respectively. In 2019, Bihar reported four cases, while Jharkhand reported 5. In 2020, the total number of cases stood at 6 with Jharkhand reporting 4 and Bihar and Chattisgarh reporting 1 case each.

The year 2021 has reported 2 cases so far and both were from Jharkhand. This information was tabled in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Home, Nityananda Rai.

It may be recalled that in 2012, the Union Home Ministry had said that 88 persons had been abducted by naxalites. In 2009, it was 380 persons of which 93 were killed, while in 2010, there were 490 abductions of which 113 were killed. In 2011, the number stood at 329 of which 64 were killed.