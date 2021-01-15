When Flipkart Met Snapdeal Offers: Get Up To 60% Off On Products*

4 Indian shopping complexes feature in 'notorious markets' list by US; Snapdeal tops

New Delhi, Jan 15: Four Indian physical markets along with Snapdeal, one of India's largest e-commerce platforms, have figured in the US trade regulator's list of "notorious markets" that facilitate the sale of counterfeit and pirated products.

The four markets are Heera Panna in Mumbai, Kidderpore in Kolkata and Palika Bazaar and Tank Road in Delhi.

Aizawl's Millennium Center, mentioned in last year's list, has been replaced by Palika Bazaar.

"Holding intellectual property rights violators accountable and ensuring that American innovators and creators have a full and fair opportunity to use and profit from their work is critical for both physical and online markets," US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said.

In addition to addressing the role of e-commerce in facilitating the sale of pirated and counterfeit goods, the 2020 Review of Notorious Markets identifies 39 online markets and 34 physical markets that are reported to be engaged in or have facilitated substantial trademark counterfeiting and copyright piracy.

"Combatting piracy and counterfeits will require sustained effort by both the federal government and by companies that profit from the sale of such goods," the official said.

The USTR said Heera Panna, a major indoor market located at the heart of Mumbai, reportedly offers high quality counterfeit watches, footwear, apparel, accessories, and cosmetics. Right holders warn that counterfeit cosmetics sold at this market have health and safety risks.

Locally known as "Fancy Market", Kidderpore in Kolkata reportedly sells counterfeit consumer electronics, apparel, cosmetics, and pirated software and media, often at wholesale quantities, the report said.

Palika Bazaar, the underground market in Delhi is reportedly well-known for the trade of counterfeit products. Many shoppers are reportedly students and other young people who want trendy products at cheap prices. The market is also a popular destination for tourists, the USTR said.

According to the report, Tank Road continues to sell counterfeit products, including apparel and footwear. Wholesale counterfeit goods are also reportedly supplied from this market to other Indian markets, including Gaffar Market and Ajmal Khan Road.