    37-year-old Man builds temple for PM Modi worth Rs 1.6L as Tribute for building Ram Temple

    Pune, Aug 18: A BJP worker here has constructed a temple for Narendra Modi, complete with the prime minister's bust inside.

    It was his tribute to the prime minister who "built Ram temple at Ayodhya" among other things, says 37-year-old Mayur Munde.

    The small temple stands in Pune's Aundh area. "After becoming PM, Modi has done a lot of developmental work and dealt with issues such as the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, Ram Mandir temple and triple talaq successfully," said Munde, who is a real estate agent. "I thought that for a person who built Ram temple in Ayodhya, there should be a shrine, so I decided to construct this temple on my own premises," he told reporters.

    The prime minister's bust as well as the red marble used in construction were brought from Jaipur and the total expenditure was around Rs 1.6 lakh, he said.

    A poem dedicated to Modi is also displayed next to the structure, he added.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 18, 2021, 12:05 [IST]
    X