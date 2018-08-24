3 die as car falls into gorge at Shimla

Shimla, Aug 24: At least three youths have died and four others were injured when their car fell into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district, police said.

They were on their way to Dhanavali village from Nankhari in a Bolero Camper when the incident happened near Dhona village late last night. A police team led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Chaman Negi reached the spot immediately after getting the information to start the rescue work, a police official said.

The deceased, who died on the spot, have been identified as Ashish alias Ram Lal (25), Surender (30) and Dalip Kumar (26), all residents of Dhanavali, the official said.

The injured -- including vehicle owner Suresh (35), Neeraj Kumar (32), Sunder (25) and Hem Chand -- have been admitted to a community health centre at Nankhari, he added.

Yesterday, eleven people were killed when a private vehicle fell into a 200-feet deep gorge in the state's Kullu district.