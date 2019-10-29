  • search
Trending Diwali 2019 CJI Modi in Saudi Arabia
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    3.1 earthquake jolts parts of Himachal Pradesh

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 29: An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter Scale hit Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district today. The tremblor jolted areas around near Chamba at 11:31 am today.

    Details of epicentre and depth are awaited.

    Earthquake of this intensity is generally not considered severe and have less potential to cause damage.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    On October 26, Maharashtra's Palghar district experienced a mild tremor, measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale. The epicentre depth of 5 km from the surface.

    More EARTHQUAKE News

    Read more about:

    earthquake himachal pradesh

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue