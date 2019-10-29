3.1 earthquake jolts parts of Himachal Pradesh

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Oct 29: An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter Scale hit Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district today. The tremblor jolted areas around near Chamba at 11:31 am today.

Details of epicentre and depth are awaited.

Earthquake of this intensity is generally not considered severe and have less potential to cause damage.

On October 26, Maharashtra's Palghar district experienced a mild tremor, measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale. The epicentre depth of 5 km from the surface.