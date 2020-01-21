  • search
Trending Delhi Elections 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    23-year-old man arrested for rape of minor girl in UP's Fatehpur

    By
    |

    Banda (UP), Jan 21: A minor girl was allegedly raped by a 23-year-old man in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district who was later arrested, police said on Tuesday.

    The girl was alone when Jaswant Lodhi, a resident of the same village, apparently lured her to his house promising to give her sweets where he raped her on Sunday, the in charge of the police station in the area said.

    23-year-old man arrested for rape of minor girl in UPs Fatehpur
    Representational Image

    The girl's parents, who returned later in the night, found her in grave condition and admitted her to a government hospital where she is undergoing treatment, the policeman said.

    Minor girl abducted, gangraped by 3 youths

    They lodged a complaint against the accused on Monday who confessed to the crime upon being arrested, the officer added.

    More MINOR GIRL News

    Read more about:

    minor girl rape arrested fatehpur uttar pradesh

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue