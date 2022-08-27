2023 Karnataka polls: Will travel across the state to strengthen BJP, says Yediyurappa

BS Yediyurappa says his son Vijayendra has capacity to contest election from anywhere

Bengaluru, Aug 27: Karnataka BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa has said he would tour the state to strengthen the party and its state leadership ahead of next year's assembly polls.

Yediyurappa met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda on Friday and held discussions on the political situation in the state and its preparations for the 2023 assembly polls.

Talking to reporters, Yediyurappa said his inclusion in the BJP Parliamentary Board, the party's apex decision-making body, has ''sent a good message not only in Karnataka but across south India.'' Thanking Prime Minister Modi and the party's central leadership, Yediyurappa said he would continue to his activities and ''from the first week of September, will travel across the state, visit all districts to strengthen BJP and the hands of the state leadership.''

The former Karnataka chief minister, however, made it clear that he is not going to contest the elections.

During his tour across the state in three phases, Yediyurappa said, he will assess the ground situation, interact with party workers, and identify future leaders. He said the BJP is also not averse to the idea of some good leaders from other parties joining its ranks.

