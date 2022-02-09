Ahmedabad serial blasts 2008: A look back at one of the most challenging investigations

2008 Ahmedabad Serial Blasts: Court to pronounce quantum of punishment today

Ahmedabad, Feb 09: In Gujarat, a special court in Ahmedabad will today pronounce the quantum of punishment against 49 convists in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blast case.

Special Judge AR Patel yesterday convicted 49 persons in the case, while acquitted 28 accused. 19 bombs rocked Ahmedabad city on 26th July 2008, which had killed 56 people and injured more than 200. AIR correspondent reports that 49 accused have been convicted in the 2008 Ahmedabad Serial Bomb Blasts case in Gujarat.

This is the result of a solid investigation by Gujarat police, which had not only solved the entire conspiracy but also broke the nexus of anti-national organizations in the country.

There were a series of bomb explosions in Ahmedabad on 26th July in 2008, which resulted in death of 56 persons and injuries to more than 200 persons.

The explosions were caused at crowded public places including two hospitals to cause terror among the public. Total Twenty Three blasts took place in Ahmedabad on that day during the span of nearly one hour.

Serial blasts were followed by a threat email to the television channels and media from the so-called organization- Indian Mujahideen. Thereafter, alert police also recovered 29 live bombs from various parts of Surat city.

