YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories Thrikkakara Election Result 2022 Champawat Election Result 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    20-year-old visually challenged woman raped in Delhi by man she sought help in crossing road

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 2: A 20-year-old visually challenged woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in southwest Delhi's Dabri, police said on Thursday. The information regarding the incident was received from DDU hospital.

    20-year-old visually challenged woman raped in Delhi by man she sought help in crossing road
    Representational Image

    Police said the incident took place around two to three days ago.

    The victim told police that she was sexually assaulted by an unidentified man.

    A case was registered under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code at Dabri police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said.

    During investigation, on technical evidence, the accused was nabbed and sent to judicial custody, the DCP said.

    The police refused to divulge further details.

    The incident came to light when Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal tweeted about the same.

    "On May 25, a blind girl mistakenly got down at another bus stop. A man took her to the street on the pretext of helping her cross the road, but raped her. Police have arrested the man. I met the girl and we are completely helping her. But really -- is there no limit to the animalistic mentality!" she said on Twitter in Hindi.

    Comments

    More SEXUAL ASSAULT News  

    Read more about:

    sexual assault visually challenged

    Story first published: Thursday, June 2, 2022, 12:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 2, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X