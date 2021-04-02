2 ISIS sympathisers part of Quran Circle charged by NIA

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 02: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against two ISIS sympathisers from Karnataka.

The two persons are Ahamed Abdul Cader and Irfan Nasir. Both the accused persons were part of a terrorist group which identified impressionable Muslim youth and further motivated, radicalised them and also provided funds for their visit to Syria to further the ideology and activities of banned terrorist organisation ISIS.

The case was registered by the NIA in September last year after the examination of Dr Abdur Rahman in an Islamic State Khorasan province case, who was motivated and sent to Syria to join the ISIS in 2013-14 by the terrorist group formed by the accused in the case, according to the NIA official.

The NIA had busted the ISIS module wherein, the names of various persons responsible for radicalising and funding the visits of Muslim youth from Bengaluru/Karnataka to ISIS-controlled areas emerged, the official said.

Cader, Nasir and some of their associates, who are members of the Hizb-ut-Tahrir, an international Islamist and fundamentalist organisation, had formed a group namely 'Quran Circle' to further their ISIS-related activities, the NIA official said.

Based on the forensic examination of digital devices seized during the search and meticulous analysis of funds raised and provided by the members of Quran Circle, roles of various accused/suspects located abroad and in India, emerged which are under investigation in the case, the official said.