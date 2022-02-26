198 Ukrainians killed including 3 children, says Ukraine Health Minister

Ukrainian President warns that Moscow would attempt to take Kyiv before dawn

Kyiv, Feb 26: Ukraine Health Minister Viktor Liashko on Saturday claimed that a total of 198 Ukrainians have been killed, including three children after Russia declared war against Ukraine on Thursday.

In a Facebook post, the Health Minister opened up on the casualties in Ukraine in the last few days in the country. In the post, he stated that 1,115 Ukrainians have been injured, so far. He said that from the total number of wounded, 33 were children, reported Times of Israel.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine, claiming it's intended to protect civilians. Delivering an emergency address, Putin said the operation has been launched to demilitarize the country.

In a televised address, Putin said the action comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine. He added that Russia doesn't have a goal to occupy Ukraine. Putin said the responsibility for bloodshed lies with the Ukrainian "regime".

Meanwhile, India abstained on a US-sponsored UN Security Council resolution that condemned Russia's "aggression" against Ukraine and demanded "immediate, complete and unconditional" withdrawal of Russian forces from the neighbouring country.

The UN Security Council voted on Friday on the draft resolution sponsored by the US and Albania and supported by several other nations including Poland, Italy, Germany, Estonia, Luxembourg and New Zealand. Eleven countries voted in favour of the resolution while three countries, including India, abstained.

A permanent member of the Security Council, Russia used its veto power blocking the resolution, as expected, but western nations said the resolution seeks to show Moscow's isolation on the global stage for its invasion and actions against Ukraine.

