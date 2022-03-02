189 Indian students who reached Slovakia from Ukraine to fly home tonight: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi, Mar 2: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, who is one of the ministers to have been assigned the job of coordinating the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine, on Wednesday said that nearly 200 Indian students who reached Slovakia from war-hit Ukraine will fly home tonight.

He reached the Slovakian city of Kosice. "Good to see huge relief in the faces of our students who have reached Slovakia from Ukraine. All of them are given proper care and kept near Košice in Slovakia," he tweeted.

The minister said that "189 of them are leaving tonight for India". Besides Rijiju, ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Gen V K Singh (retd) are the four special envoys sent to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation mission and help the Indian students.

The ministers have been sent as part of 'Operation Ganga' to fly out Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine. Rijiju also shared a video of students who said they were housed comfortably. They also thanked the government for the evacuation exercise.

The law minister reached Slovakia on a SpiceJet flight sent to pull out Indians who reached the country by road from Ukraine.

Meanwhile, in urgent advisories, the Indian embassy in Ukraine on Wednesday asked all Indians stranded in Kharkiv to leave the conflict zone immediately. The embassy asked Indians to proceed to settlements in Pisochyn, Babai and Bezlyudivka as soon as possible.

"For their safety and security, they must leave Kharkiv immediately repeat immediately in the light of the detriorating situation. They should proceed to Pisochyn, Babai and Bezlyudivka as soon as possible for their safety," the embassy said. PTI

