  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    12 Tablighi members from Bangla booked for Foreigners Act violation

    By
    |

    Muzaffarnagar, Apr 04: An FIR has been registered against 12 Bangladeshi citizens who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month and are now in administrative quarantine in UP's Shamli district, police said on Saturday.

    Two persons tested positive for COVID-19 Friday evening out of the dozen Bangladeshi nationals who have been quarantined in a college in Thana Bhawan town in Shamli district, they said.

    12 Tablighi members from Bangla booked for Foreigners Act violation

    They have all been booked for violation of the Foreigners Act, 1946 by the Thana Bhawan police station in the district, officials said.

    Tablighi Jamaat members hid in 16 different Mosques in Delhi

    Police said they have also booked two more persons who had sheltered them after the 12 people were found in a mosque at Bhasani village and were later shifted to the quarantine ward.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    members booked bangladesh new delhi nizamuddin fir

    Story first published: Saturday, April 4, 2020, 12:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 4, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X