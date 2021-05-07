YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021
For Puducherry Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    puducherry coronavirus Corona vaccine

    11 of 183 people at venue of Puducherry CM's swearing-in test positive for COVID-19

    By
    |

    Puducherry May 07: A mobile team of the Health Department of Puducherry examined each of the 183 people at the venue of swearing-in of Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Friday and found 11 of them were infected with COVID-19.

    COVID

    Of the 11, nine were police personnel and the remaining two invitees to the function, a press release said.

    West Bengal government moves Supreme Court demanding free COVID-19 vaccine for allWest Bengal government moves Supreme Court demanding free COVID-19 vaccine for all

    The 11 were denied permission to enter the venue and were sent to a hospital. The territorial administration observed safety protocols and examined all who turned up for the function.

    Admission to the venue was restricted to a limited number of people.

    AINRC leader N Rangasamy was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Puducherry at a brief ceremony held at the Raj Nivas on Friday and will lead a coalition government of BJP members in his cabinet.

    While Karnataka is the lone southern state with the BJP in the ruling saddle, its induction in the UT cabinet allows the saffron party expand its footprint, vis-a-vis power in the region.

    International COVID-19 aid: Maharashtra Congress hits out at CentreInternational COVID-19 aid: Maharashtra Congress hits out at Centre

    Incidentally, it fared well in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, where it won four assembly seats in the Dravidian heartland in the April 6 polls.

    Union Minister of State for Home and BJP leader Kishan Reddy, who attended the swearing-in ceremony today, told reporters that BJP and AINRC would have three ministers each and they would be sworn in over the next few days.

    BJP's A Namassivayam, who was elected unanimously as the leader of the BJP legislature wing, is tipped to be deputy chief minister.

    MORE NEWS

    Story first published: Friday, May 7, 2021, 19:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 7, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X