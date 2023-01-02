11 coaches of Suryanagari Express derail near Rajasthan's Pali; Helpline numbers issued

YouTube
    Jodhpur, Jan 02: 11 coaches of the Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train derailed on Tuesday. The incident took place at 3:27 am between Rajkiawas-Bomadra section of Jodhpur divisio, North Western Railway confirmed. Originating from Bandra Terminus, the train was en route to Jodhpur.

    According to North Western Railway, an accident relief train has been dispatched from Jodhpur by Railways. So far no casualties have been reported.

    11 coaches of Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train derailed; Helpline numbers issued
    Photo courtesy: ANI

    "Higher officials are expected to reach the spot soon. General Manager-North Western Railway and other high officials are monitoring the situation in the control room at the headquarters in Jaipu. Buses have been arranged for stranded passengers so that they can reach their destinationsr, CPRO," North Western Railway said.

    Speaking about the incident, a passenger told ANI, "Within 5 minutes of departing from Marwar junction, a vibration sound was heard inside the train & after 2-3 minutes, the train stopped. We got down & saw that at least 8 sleeper class coaches were off the tracks. Within 15-20 minutes, ambulances arrived."

    Helpline numbers issued:

    For Jodhpur: 02912654979, 02912654993, 02912624125, 02912431646

    For Pali Marwar: 02932250324

    Passengers and their families can also contact- 138 and 1072- for any information.

