100 Election Awareness Vehicles for all Constituencies in Himachal

SHIMLA: A Spokesperson of Election Department said that the department has set the goal to substantially increase the percentage of voting in Himachal Pradesh through sustained awareness campaign to draw more and more voters to the election booth. He said that there were 49.05 lakh voters in the State as per the latest voting list published on 15th September, 2017 and with the target that every voter participated in the election process. He said the department had directed District Election Officers, Assistant Election Officers and Booth Level Officers of the State to attain this target effectively.

He said that for effective implementation of instructions of Chief Election Commissioner of India, a detailed work plan had been prepared in the State. More than 100 election awareness vehicles have been engaged to aware the voters of every constituency of the State.

He said that vehicles would provide information about EVM VVPAT, photo identity card making process, importance of the vote and other election-related information. These vehicles would cover every Divisional and Block Headquarters besides major habitations or villages at Panchayat level for making people aware about the election process.

