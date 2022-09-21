Hyderabad would have taken more years to get liberated If not for Patel: Amit Shah

Ind Vs Aus 3rd T20: Fans upset over unavailability of tickets on both online & offline

Hyderabad

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Hyderabad, Sep 21: The sale of tickets for upcoming India vs Australia 3rd T20 Series , scheduled to be held on September 25 at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, are almost SOLD-OUT. The excited fans got disappointed after they fail to manage the tickets either from online or from offline.

Cricket fans in large numbers gathered at Hyderabad Cricket Association complex, to purchase tickets for the T20I match between India & Australia to be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal on Sep 25, allege unavailability of tickets online & offline.

Hyderabad | Cricket fans in large numbers gathered at Hyderabad Cricket Association complex, to purchase tickets for the T20I match between India & Australia to be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal on Sep 25, allege unavailability of tickets online & offline pic.twitter.com/i5aFlHTWZ7 — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022

Team India all set play T20 cricket in Hyderabad almost after 4 years. The last they played T20 match was with West Indies on December 6, 2019 where India defeated them by 6 wickets on a high score match.

Using saliva to polish cricket ball prohibited, ICC makes changes in playing conditions

For the unversed or fans visiting from other cities, Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium is located in the Uppal area of Hyderabad and has a capacity of approximately 55,000 people. Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, which spans 16 acres of land, is known for its cutting-edge technology and has hosted many international games, as well as Indian Premier League, matches over the years.

Team India:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (Wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 14:25 [IST]