YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Ind Vs Aus 3rd T20: Fans upset over unavailability of tickets on both online & offline

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Hyderabad, Sep 21: The sale of tickets for upcoming India vs Australia 3rd T20 Series , scheduled to be held on September 25 at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, are almost SOLD-OUT. The excited fans got disappointed after they fail to manage the tickets either from online or from offline.

    Ind Vs Aus 3rd T20: Fans upset over unavailability of tickets on both online & offline

    Cricket fans in large numbers gathered at Hyderabad Cricket Association complex, to purchase tickets for the T20I match between India & Australia to be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal on Sep 25, allege unavailability of tickets online & offline.

    Team India all set play T20 cricket in Hyderabad almost after 4 years. The last they played T20 match was with West Indies on December 6, 2019 where India defeated them by 6 wickets on a high score match.

    Using saliva to polish cricket ball prohibited, ICC makes changes in playing conditionsUsing saliva to polish cricket ball prohibited, ICC makes changes in playing conditions

    For the unversed or fans visiting from other cities, Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium is located in the Uppal area of Hyderabad and has a capacity of approximately 55,000 people. Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, which spans 16 acres of land, is known for its cutting-edge technology and has hosted many international games, as well as Indian Premier League, matches over the years.

    Team India:

    Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (Wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar

    Comments

    More hyderabad News  

    Read more about:

    t20 tickets

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 14:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 21, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X