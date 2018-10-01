Hyderabad: Married man, 'friend' commit suicide after wife objects them for WhatsApp chat

Hyderabad, Oct 1: Two persons committed suicide in Secunderabad over last two days for chatting on WhatsApp messenger service.

The deceased were identified as 27-year-old Shiva Kumar and his alleged 19-year-old girlfriend named Venella.

It is learnt that K Shiva Kumar, an electrician by profession, allegedly hanged himself to death in his house on Saturday while his childhood friend C Vennela, after learning about his death, got depressed and consumed toxic substance that day itself. She died in hospital on Sunday.

The reason behind Kumar committing suicide is that his wife reprimanded him of constantly chatting with his friend over WhatsApp, after which Kumar committed suicide in Maredpally when she threatened to complain about the same to the elders in the family.

Following the death of her lover, Venella, unable to bear the trauma, ended her life as well by consuming acid.

Kumar and Lahari had got married last month itself but he remained in constant touch with Venella, his childhood friend over the phone. Even after being repeatedly asked to stop chatting with her by Lahari, Kumar didn't stop talking to Venella.

