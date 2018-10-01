  • search

Hyderabad: Married man, 'friend' commit suicide after wife objects them for WhatsApp chat

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Hyderabad, Oct 1: Two persons committed suicide in Secunderabad over last two days for chatting on WhatsApp messenger service.

    The deceased were identified as 27-year-old Shiva Kumar and his alleged 19-year-old girlfriend named Venella.

    Hyderabad: Married man, friend commit suicide after wife objects them for WhatsApp chat
    Representational Image

    It is learnt that K Shiva Kumar, an electrician by profession, allegedly hanged himself to death in his house on Saturday while his childhood friend C Vennela, after learning about his death, got depressed and consumed toxic substance that day itself. She died in hospital on Sunday.

    Also Read | IIT Madras student commits suicide in hostel room due to 'low attendance'

    The reason behind Kumar committing suicide is that his wife reprimanded him of constantly chatting with his friend over WhatsApp, after which Kumar committed suicide in Maredpally when she threatened to complain about the same to the elders in the family.

    Following the death of her lover, Venella, unable to bear the trauma, ended her life as well by consuming acid.

    Also Read | IIT-Guwahati student commits suicide, suicide note says 'engineering sucks'

    Kumar and Lahari had got married last month itself but he remained in constant touch with Venella, his childhood friend over the phone. Even after being repeatedly asked to stop chatting with her by Lahari, Kumar didn't stop talking to Venella.

    For More Hyderabad News, Click Here

    Read more about:

    hyderabad suicide whatsapp hanging

    Story first published: Monday, October 1, 2018, 9:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 1, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue