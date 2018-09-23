IIT Madras student commits suicide in hostel room due to 'low attendance'

Chennai, Sep 23: A 23-year-old engineering student was found hanging in his hostel room at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) on Saturday, having allegedly committed suicide.

Shahul Kornath (23), from Malappuram in Kerala, was pursuing his B Tech-M Tech (dual degree) Naval architecture programme, police and the institute administration said.

However, the police suspected that he could have been under "some kind of pressure due to low attendance", but added that a detailed probe was on.

No suicide note was found from his room.

Meanwhile, the institute mourned the student's death as an "irreparable loss".

