  • search

Chhattisgarh: Teen ends life after forced to watch his girlfriend being gangraped

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Sep 14: A 19-year-old man committed suicide after his girlfriend was allegedly gangraped by two men in Chhattisgarh's Korba district.

    Chhattisgarh: Teen ends life after forced to watch his girlfriend being gangraped

    The incident took place under Katghora police station limits on September 1 when the victim was walking home when the boy offered to drop her home since the road was deserted. Two men, Ishwar Das and Khem Kanwar, spotted the two near a school and accosted them.

    They later thrashed both of them and took their mobile phones. Terrified, the girl tried to escape but was dragged back to the spot and gangraped. The boy, who was barely conscious and was forced to watch.

    It came to light only after the girl, who is 17 years old, revealed it during the investigation of the suicide of Savan Sai, her boyfriend.

    However, Das and Kanwar were arrested on Wednesday. Further investigation is underway.

    Read more about:

    chhattisgarh raipur suicide gangraped

    Story first published: Friday, September 14, 2018, 11:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 14, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue