Chhattisgarh: Teen ends life after forced to watch his girlfriend being gangraped

Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Sep 14: A 19-year-old man committed suicide after his girlfriend was allegedly gangraped by two men in Chhattisgarh's Korba district.

The incident took place under Katghora police station limits on September 1 when the victim was walking home when the boy offered to drop her home since the road was deserted. Two men, Ishwar Das and Khem Kanwar, spotted the two near a school and accosted them.

They later thrashed both of them and took their mobile phones. Terrified, the girl tried to escape but was dragged back to the spot and gangraped. The boy, who was barely conscious and was forced to watch.

It came to light only after the girl, who is 17 years old, revealed it during the investigation of the suicide of Savan Sai, her boyfriend.

However, Das and Kanwar were arrested on Wednesday. Further investigation is underway.