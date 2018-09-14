IIT-Guwahati student commits suicide, suicide note says ‘engineering sucks’

Guwahati, Sep 14: A first year B Tech student allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her hostel room from a ceiling fan. The girl, 18-year-old Nagashree Aithal a boarder of Dhansiri hostel was from Karnataka. The first-year mechanical engineering student, was unhappy about having to study engineering.

The police said a brief suicide note written in English was found in the room.

The letter reads, 'Engineering sucks'. She also wrote about how she could not fulfill the expectations of her parents.

An IIT spokesperson said, "Her roommate had gone to attend classes. When she returned she found the room locked. She made phone calls which went unanswered. She then informed security."

In an official statement issued by their spokesperson, IIT Guwahati expressed condolences for the girl's family and said that Nagashree told her roommate that she was not feeling well and would not attend classes on the day she decided to take her life.

IIT Guwahati has four counsellors for around 6,000 students.