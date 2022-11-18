As 'RRR' performs well at Japan box office, SS Rajamouli confirms sequel to NTR-Charan-starrer

'Yashoda' 1st weekend box office collection: Here's how much it collected in 3 days

Hyderabad: A day after his remarks on KCR's daughter, BJP MP's house 'attacked by TRS workers'

Hyderabad

oi-Nitesh Jha

Hyderabad, Nov 18: BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Nizamabad, Telangana Arvind Dharmapuri has alleged that his house was vandalised by the Telugu Rashtra Samiti (TRS) workers on Friday.

The Nizamabad MP also alleged in a Twitter post that the TRS workers terrorised his mother and created ruckus.

Arvind Dharmapuri wrote on Twitter,"TRS goons attacked my house in Hyderabad on the orders of KCR, KTR, K Kavita. They were breaking things in the house, creating chaos and threatening my mother! TRS goons attacked my residence and vandalised the house. They terrorised my mother & created ruckus".

కెసిఆర్, KTR, K.కవిత ల ఆదేశాలపై హైదరాబాద్ లోని నా ఇంటిపై దాడి చేసిన TRS గుండాలు.



ఇంట్లో వస్తువులు పగలగొడుతూ, బీభత్సం సృష్టిస్తూ, మా అమ్మను బెదిరించారు!



TRS goons attacked my residence and vandalised the house.



They terrorised my mother & created ruckus.@PMOIndia @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/LwtzZU4rfg — Arvind Dharmapuri (@Arvindharmapuri) November 18, 2022

The residence of the MP is located at Banzara Hills. When the incident took place the BJP MP was in his Lok Sabha constituency.

Telangana bypoll: TRS wins Munugode in keenly-fought contest

What led to vandalization?

The incident took place a day after BJP MP Dharmapuri made remarks on the MLC Kavitha Kalavkuntla on Thursday at a press conference.

On Thursday, during a press conference, the BJP MP slammed the TRS MLA and daughter of Telangana's CM, K Kavita and said that she has got an offer from the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to switch sides and join Congress.

Besides, Dharampuri also reportedly said the Telangana CM KCR is the "silly CM in the entire country".

Moreover, Dharmapuri also questioned KTR over his statement of the BJP trying to lure his sister. The BJP Mp asked "KTR, what should we do after buying Kavita?? We are not a party that is running a business to get Kavita!!".

While responding to the remarks of the BJP MP, K Kavitha said that he has done nothing for Nizamabad and that she would compete against him from wherever he will run for the election.

(With inputs from ANI)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, November 18, 2022, 16:09 [IST]