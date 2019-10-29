10th pass jobs in Telangana: India Post Telangana Circle recruitment 2019 details

Hyderabad

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Hyderabad, Oct 29: The India Post Telangana Circle recruitment 2019 has been announced. More details are available on the official website.

There are 970 vacancies in Telangana. Candidates must apply before November 14 2019. Those candidates selected would get a minimum pay package of Rs 10,000 to Rs 14,500 per month. Candidates must be 10th pass and no extra weightage would be given to candidates with higher education qualification.

A candidate must be at least 18 years of age to apply. The upper age limit is 40 years. For the post of BPM, a candidate would get a salary of Rs 12,000 to Rs Rs 14,500. For the post of Dak Sevak and ABPM, the candidate selected would get Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 per month. Interested candidates can apply on indiapost.gov.in/telangana.