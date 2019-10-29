  • search
Trending Diwali 2019 Baghdadi #RIPSujith PM Modi in Saudi Arabia
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    10th pass jobs in Telangana: India Post Telangana Circle recruitment 2019 details

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Oct 29: The India Post Telangana Circle recruitment 2019 has been announced. More details are available on the official website.

    There are 970 vacancies in Telangana. Candidates must apply before November 14 2019. Those candidates selected would get a minimum pay package of Rs 10,000 to Rs 14,500 per month. Candidates must be 10th pass and no extra weightage would be given to candidates with higher education qualification.

    10th pass jobs in Telangana: India Post Telangana Circle recruitment 2019 details

    A candidate must be at least 18 years of age to apply. The upper age limit is 40 years. For the post of BPM, a candidate would get a salary of Rs 12,000 to Rs Rs 14,500. For the post of Dak Sevak and ABPM, the candidate selected would get Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 per month. Interested candidates can apply on indiapost.gov.in/telangana.

    More HYDERABAD News

    Read more about:

    telangana jobs

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 7:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 29, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue