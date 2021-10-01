Kerala scribe Siddiqui Kappan’s articles an attempt to legitimise SIMI’s agenda

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 01: The Uttar Pradesh police in its chargesheet against journalist Siddiqui Kappan said that he was trying to further a terror agenda. In its 5,000 page chargesheet, the police said that he was headed to report the Hathras gangrape case and said that he was trying to further the terror agenda of the banned outfit, Students Islamic Movement of India.

The chargesheet while referring to an article written by him during the anti-CAA protests says that in writing, the Muslims have been portrayed as victims and were beaten up by the police and were asked to go to Pakistan. It is evident from the writing that it was done to incite the Muslims, the police also said.

"These writings of Siddique Kappan, to a great extent, can be classified as communal. During riots, taking the name of a minority and talking about events related to them can incite sentiments.

Responsible journalists do not do such communal reporting. Kappan only and only reports to incite Muslims, which is a hidden agenda of PFI (Popular Front of India). Some stories were written to sympathise with Maoists and Communists," the note also says.

The case diary of the police says that the articles are part of the data that was obtained from Kappan's laptop. He was attempting to publish anti-Indu stories in the Malayalam and had plans to inflame the Delhi riots. Kappan was also accused of hiding the death of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma and head constable Ratan Lal, while downplaying the alleged role Tahir Hussain, a suspended AAP MLA.

Further the police said that Kappan had tried through his writings to deny the terrorism carried out by SIMI.

"During a riot, when you take the name of only a particular community and publish incidents related to that community, members of that community get enraged. Responsible reporters do not indulge in such communal reporting, but Siddiqui Kappan's journalism was only meant to incite Muslims and to further the agenda of the PFI that wants to provoke riots and communal feelings," the chargesheet also says.

The chargesheet says that Kappan's articles are a collaboration with the members of SIMI and an attempt to legitimise the banned outfit's agenda.

Story first published: Friday, October 1, 2021, 14:30 [IST]