Direct link to download Assam TET Admit Card 2019: Read important notice

Guwahati

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Guwahati, Oct 23: The Assam TET Admit Card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The exam which was originally supposed to be held on October 20 was postponed. "There will be no verification of documents in support of qualification etc. of candidates while appearing in TET. However, documents of a TET qualified candidate will be verified during the time of teacher engagement process by the concerned authority," says an official notice.

Paper 1 will be for lower primary level and paper 2 will be for upper primary level. Candidates would need to answer a total of 150 questions in both papers. A total of 2.5 hours will be given and the question paper will be in Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Hindi, and English.

Direct link to download Assam TET Admit Card 2019: http://smbform.in/TET_2019/?r