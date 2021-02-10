YouTube
    Assam Police Admit Card 2021 for UB/AB Constables released: Check details

    By
    |

    Guwahati, Feb 10: The Assam Police Admit Card 2021 for UB/AB Constables has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The admit card was released by the State Police Recruitment Board. The steps and links to download the Assam Police UB/AB Constable Admit card is provided below.

    The recruitment process is being held to fill in vacancies for the post of constable (UB) (2391) and Constable (AB) (4271).

    Do note that the physical standard tests and physical efficiency test - PST/PET which were held earlier in 16 districts and was paused have been cancelled. The entire process for all candidates who have applied for the post would now be conducted afresh. This would begin from February 15 onwards. The Assam Police Admit Card 2021 for UB/AB Constables is available on slprbassam.in.

    How to download Assam Police Admit Card 2021 for UB/AB Constables:

    • Go to slprbassam.in
    • Click on the admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download
    • Take a printout

