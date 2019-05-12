Assam HSLC result 2019 date and time confirmed

Guwahati, May 12: The Assam HSLC result 2019 is all set to be declared. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The results are set to be declared on May 15 at 9 am. The exams were conducted from February 12 to March 14 2019. Last year over 6 lakh students had appeared for the exams. The results last year were declared on May 31. The results once declared will be available on sebaonline.org.

How to check Assam HSLC Result 2019:

Go to sebaonline.org

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout