    Assam HSLC result 2019 date and time confirmed

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Guwahati, May 12: The Assam HSLC result 2019 is all set to be declared. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    The results are set to be declared on May 15 at 9 am. The exams were conducted from February 12 to March 14 2019. Last year over 6 lakh students had appeared for the exams. The results last year were declared on May 31. The results once declared will be available on sebaonline.org.

    How to check Assam HSLC Result 2019:

    • Go to sebaonline.org
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout
    Story first published: Sunday, May 12, 2019, 6:38 [IST]
