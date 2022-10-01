Watch: Massive fire breaks out in Gurugram mall, no injuries reported

YouTube
    Gurugram, Oct 01: A massive fire broke out at shop in Global Foyer mall on Golf Course Road in Gurugram on Saturday morning. According to officials the fire was brought under control in a couple of hours and three people were reportedly rescued from the building.

    The mall houses several multinational stores and car showrooms, including that of Mercedes. Fire Service personnel were pressed into action. Since the fire broke out early in the morning, there were no visitors in the mall.

    Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out at a mall in Gurugram
    Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out at a mall in Gurugram. PTI Photo

    ''Three people were stuck inside the mall due to smoke, but they were rescued by fire personnel, according to PTI report.

    The fire had broken out at the first floor of the mall. "We received information about the fire at around 6 am. The situation is under control now. The fire broke out only in one of the shops located on the first floor of the mall. The cause behind the fire is not yet ascertained," fire official Lalit Kumar said.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 1, 2022, 11:21 [IST]
    X