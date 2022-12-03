YouTube
    Javed Khan marries Hindu girl; 9 others booked under Haryana's anti-conversion law

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Gurugram, Dec 03: Nine people, including a 22-year-old Hindu woman and her Muslim husband, have been booked under the Haryana's anti-conversion law, police here said on Saturday. The woman's father, who filed the complaint, alleged that his daughter had recently married a Muslim man and was forcibly to converted to Islam.

    Representation

    The FIR against all nine accused was registered at SGM Nagar Police Station on Friday, said police. Dheeraj Shukla, a resident of SGM Nagar, in his complaint said that his elder daughter Sanskriti Shukla works in a private bank and has married a Muslim man, as reported by news agency PTI.

    He alleged that one Javed Khan, a resident of SGM Nagar, made his daughter fall in love with him, married her and forcibly converted her.

    "Last year, Javed's mother and relatives had come to my house with a marriage proposal, but I rejected it. On October 28 this year, I received a court notice which told me that my daughter had got married to Javed Khan and that she has filed a protection petition in court," Shukla said in his complaint, according to police.

    "The marriage is invalid as per law and action should be taken against them," he wrote, citing the anti-conversion Act passed in the state recently.

    Following his complaint, an FIR was registered against Sanskriti Shukla, her husband Javed Khan, Javed's brother Firoz Khan, father Liyakat Ali, mother Payal, Irshad, a witness to marriage, Mohammad Abdul Sajan, a Qazi, and notary public Ishwar Prasad under sections 12(1), 12(5) of Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2022, police said.

    "As per the complaint, an FIR has been registered and we are verifying the facts. Probe is underway and action will be taken as per the law," said Inspector Sandeep Dhankhar.

