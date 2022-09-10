Infant sale in Haryana: 3 held

YouTube
    Faridabad, Sep 9: A team of the Haryana Chief Minister's Flying Squad on Friday caught red-handed three members of a gang while they were trying to sell a six-month-old girl here, officials said.

    The accused would take babies from poor families on the pretext of raising them but would sell them for lakhs of rupees, police said.

    The accused were identified as Anita, Meenu and Deepak, all residents of Delhi. An FIR has been registered in the matter at Sarai Khwaja police station, they said.

    Following a tip-off, the Chief Minister's Flying Squad swung into action and one of its members approached the accused as a customer. The accused agreed to sell the infant for Rs 4.5 lakh, the officials said.

    When the accused came to a hotel in the Sarai Khwaja area with the infant, they were arrested, they said.

    "We will take the accused on remand after producing them before a city court," said Sub-Inspector Satbir Singh, head of the raiding party.

    The accused revealed that they had sold a child earlier in Delhi, he said.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 11:04 [IST]
    X