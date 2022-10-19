Gurugram: Guards thrash teen boy for trying to enter society's Diwali fair; 5 held

Gurugram, Oct 19: The security guards allegedly thrashed a 15-year-old boy for trying to enter a housing society to attend a Diwali fair that was going on in the premises. Five guards have been arrested by the Gurugram police in the case.

The incident took place reportedly on October 15 at Orchid Petal society in Sector 49 when the teenager tried to enter society and was allegedly stopped and thrashed, the police said.

The arrested were identified as Rohtash, Bhupender Singh, Radheshyam, Man Singh, natives of Uttar Pradesh, and Jitender Singh, a native of Bharatpur in Rajasthan, reported PTI.

The news agency also reported that the police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC and under Juvenile Justice Act at Sector 50 police station.

The boy's mother, who is a resident of Valley View Society, said in her complaint that her son left home with his friends around 7.30 pm on Saturday to visit the Diwali fair at Orchid Petal.

She also added, "When my son and his friends reached the society gate, the guards and some residents stopped them. When my son and his friends requested the guards to let them go inside, the guards started abusing them. When my son protested, the guards started beating him and his friends. There were some people who, too, threatened to kill my son," according to the news agency.

In the case, the police arrested five security guards who allegedly beat the boy. "The guards were let off on bail. We are investigating the matter," said Rajesh Kumar, Station House Officer of Sector 50 police station.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 12:27 [IST]