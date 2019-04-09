Gurgaon: 3 labourers trapped inside pit, rescued

By PTI

Gurgaon, Apr 09: Three labourers were trapped inside a 12-feet deep pit while trying to install a cable wire in Gurgaon Sector-8, following which they were safely rescued, a police official said Monday.

The incident took place near a private hospital when the labourers - Rahul (19), Rinku (20) and Rupesh (30) - were installing the electric cable wire inside the pit behind a hospital wall, the officer said.

The victims were trapped inside the pit due to landslide while using an earth mover. They were timely given oxygen by doctors of the hospital until they were pulled out by police personnel by removing debris, Aman Yadav ACP Sadar said.

The condition of the victims is stable and they are undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

