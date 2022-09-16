After a long game of hide and seek, leopard finally rescued from Gurugram village

Woman duped of Rs 77 lakh on pretext of selling plot

Gurgaon

oi-PTI

Gurugram, Sep 15: A five-year-old leopard was rescued from Hodal area here, officials said.

The male leopard was safely and swiftly rescued without any injury and man-animal conflict, they said.

According to the wild life officer, the nearby villagers were in panic for the last many days and were under fear that they might be attacked by the feline.

Following which a team led by Inspector Rajesh Chahal and Inspector Jaidev laid a trap and caught the leopard late Wednesday night.

Story first published: Friday, September 16, 2022, 10:02 [IST]