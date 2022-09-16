YouTube
    After a long game of hide and seek, leopard finally rescued from Gurugram village

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Gurugram, Sep 15: A five-year-old leopard was rescued from Hodal area here, officials said.

    The male leopard was safely and swiftly rescued without any injury and man-animal conflict, they said.

    After a long game of hide and seek, leopard finally rescued from Gurugram village
    A five-year-old leopard was rescued from Hodal

    According to the wild life officer, the nearby villagers were in panic for the last many days and were under fear that they might be attacked by the feline.

    Leopard fear drives people out of two villages in Uttarakhand's Pauri

    Following which a team led by Inspector Rajesh Chahal and Inspector Jaidev laid a trap and caught the leopard late Wednesday night.

    leopard rescued gurugram

    Story first published: Friday, September 16, 2022, 10:02 [IST]
    X