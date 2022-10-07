YouTube
    32-year-old critical after being shot at in Gurugram

    Gurugram, Oct 07: A 32-year-old man sustained severe injuries after being shot at by two assailants on a scooty in the Arjuna Nagar colony here on Thursday night, police said.

    The man received around four bullet wounds and was rushed to the Medanta hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical, they said.

    According to the police, the victim, Nitin alias Murli, was shot at around 9:40 pm when he was sitting outside his house.

    The attackers fled the spot after firing at the victim, they said.

    "The injured is not fit to give a statement. We are investigating the matter," Manoj Kumar, ACP (City), said.

    Story first published: Friday, October 7, 2022, 11:12 [IST]
    X