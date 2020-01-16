Man having affair with sister-in-law, stages robbery to kill pregnant wife

  • search
    Ghaziabad, Jan 16: In a filmy style a man hatched a plan to kill his pregnant wife in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, now has been arrested. The accused man is arrested for allegedly staging a robbery to kill his pregnant wife as he was having an extra-marital affair with his sister-in-law, the police on Wednesday.

    Reportedly, the incident took place on the intervening January 11 and 12.

    According to the Ghaziabad police the man had planned the robbery to kill his wife due to relations with his sister-in-law. The man even confessed to the plot.

    In his confession to the police he said that he had an extra-marital affair with the sister of his wife due to which he planned to kill his wife.

    He also told the police that he wanted to keep his sister-in-law with him on the pretext of looking after his kids. Thus, he staged a hostage situation to get his wife killed.

    Adding to this he also revealed that he paid two quacks to poison his wife but they failed. Later, he was introduced to a criminal who strangled his wife.

    After this, the man was arrested, and during the investigation, police monitored extensively monitored CCTV footage. As per the police the accused had hired three people to kill his wife.

    Thursday, January 16, 2020, 13:00 [IST]
