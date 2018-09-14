  • search

Woman sees carnivore dragging a deer away just behind her house… scary!

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Filming a carnivore feeding on its prey in the wild is nothing new. But what if you come to know about somebody who has filmed such a video in their own backyard?

    Also Read | This sea creature is following the scuba divers like a lost puppy... cute

    Well, this video above confirms such an example. Marnie Robinson, a woman resident of Port Alberni in Canada, returned home after dropping her kids at school and on hearing a noise in her backyard, came out to see what was causing it. To her utter astonishment, she saw a cougar (North American name for puma) dragging away a deer in its mouth. The game of the nature was being played barely 40 to 50 feet from Robinson's kitchen window, she later told the media. She said the cougar remained very calm and only its tail was wagging. She said deer often pass through her backyard but it is first time she saw a cougar.

    Woman sees carnivore dragging a deer away just behind her house… scary!

    Quite a bizarre and scary video, isn't it?

    Share if you like it and look for more on our space.

    Credit: Marnie Robinson via Storyful; Published on Rumble

    Read more about:

    video canada wildlife deer bizarre

    Story first published: Friday, September 14, 2018, 7:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 14, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue