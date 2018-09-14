Woman sees carnivore dragging a deer away just behind her house… scary!

Filming a carnivore feeding on its prey in the wild is nothing new. But what if you come to know about somebody who has filmed such a video in their own backyard?

Well, this video above confirms such an example. Marnie Robinson, a woman resident of Port Alberni in Canada, returned home after dropping her kids at school and on hearing a noise in her backyard, came out to see what was causing it. To her utter astonishment, she saw a cougar (North American name for puma) dragging away a deer in its mouth. The game of the nature was being played barely 40 to 50 feet from Robinson's kitchen window, she later told the media. She said the cougar remained very calm and only its tail was wagging. She said deer often pass through her backyard but it is first time she saw a cougar.

Quite a bizarre and scary video, isn't it?

Credit: Marnie Robinson via Storyful; Published on Rumble